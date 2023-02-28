Cristiano Ronaldo refused to vote for award won by Lionel Messi as responsibility passed on to teammate

Lionel Messi was crowned The Best by FIFA at an award ceremony on Monday night but his old foe Cristiano Ronaldo refused to cast a vote for the award.

The Argentina international was once again voted by his peers as the best player in the world having led Argentina to a third World Cup crown, with the PSG star being the star of the tournament as he was determined to win the sport’s biggest prize for the first time.

The 35-year-old beat PSG teammate and World Cup final hat-trick hero, Kylian Mbappe, to the award on a night where the Argentina National Team cleaned up.

The award is voted by the captains and coaches of national teams, and there was one captain whose vote was noticeably absent.

After the award ceremony, how the players and coaches voted are always revealed and according to GOAL, Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo refused to cast a vote and instead, passed on the responsibility to his good friend Pepe.

The former Real Madrid man chose Kylian Mbappe, Luka Modric and Karim Benzema as his trio, and to no surprise left Messi out.

The reason for Ronaldo not voting is still unknown, but it is not hard to guess why.