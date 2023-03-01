Opinion: Graham Potter can’t be forced out by the boo boys at Chelsea

The question as to who’d be a football manager in this day and age is one that’s seemingly often asked, and it’s certainly a worthwhile one to put to Chelsea manager, Graham Potter, at this point.

The former Brighton and Hove Albion man has endured a torrid time since taking over at Stamford Bridge, and with the Blues languishing in 10th place in the Premier League at present, some 14 points off of qualifying for next season’s Champions League, one has to expect that the pressure will continue for some time yet.

It is worth pondering on the hand he’s been dealt, however.

The fact that owner, Todd Boehly, has been throwing money around like confetti and hoovering up almost every decent talent available doesn’t mean that Potter is doing a poor job.

He needs time to work with those players and mould them into a proper unit.

It could be said they’re nothing more than a collection of individuals at this point, and lest we forget the incredible injury list Potter has had to contend with too.

According to PremierInjuries.com, Chelsea still have seven major players unavailable for selection, and as has been seen time and again at other clubs, when your top stars are out, it’s natural that the team is going to suffer.

Potter hasn’t gone from hero at Brighton to zero at Chelsea in the space of a few months. There was a reason why the Stamford Bridge outfit wanted to procure him, and it’s believed that’s because he was (and remains) a bright, young managerial talent.

As long as he’s given some while yet to improve and shape the squad, his credentials will come to the fore.

He can’t be forced out by the knee-jerk reactions of boo boys that have never played anywhere near the top levels of the game.