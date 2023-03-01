Jurgen Klopp receives big boost ahead of Wolves clash after developments on Tuesday

Darwin Nunez will be included in the Liverpool squad to face Wolves at Anfield on Wednesday after proving his fitness to Jurgen Klopp on Tuesday afternoon.

The Uruguay striker missed the Reds’ 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park last Saturday as a result of a shoulder injury sustained against Newcastle seven days earlier.

The 23-year-old played with painkilling injections against Real Madrid last week but is said to be fully fit to face Wolves on Wednesday night, reports Football Insider.

The Uruguay international came through training unscathed on Tuesday afternoon and will provide a major boost to Jurgen Klopp.

Nunez’s form has proved up and down this season having signed from Benfica in the summer but in every game, it is visible that the 23-year-old is always a threat.

The striker has been playing on the left wing in Klopp’s system of late and he is expected to start there again vs Wolves, should the German boss choose to start him.