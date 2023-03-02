Manchester United have identified the Portuguese international Goncalo Ramos as one of their summer targets as per Fichajes.

The 21-year-old has made a name for himself with his performances for Benfica this season and he caught the attention with his hat trick against Switzerland in the World Cup as well.

Ramos is regarded as one of the most exciting young attackers in European football right now and it is no surprise that the top clubs are monitoring his development.

Manchester United will have to bring in a reliable goal scorer at the end of the season. They have been overly reliant on Marcus Rashford this season and the England international has managed to deliver.

However the 25-year-old is more of a left-sided forward and Manchester United must look to find a new number nine.

Ramos has the potential to develop into a top-class striker for the Red Devils and it remains to be seen whether the Premier League side can agree on a fee with Benfica.

The 21-year-old has a contract with the Portuguese club until the summer of 2026 and he has a release clause of €120 million in his contract. Manchester United will surely have to pay a premium in order to lure him away from the Portuguese club.

The talented young striker has 19 goals and 8 assists to his name across all competitions and he could flourish under a top-class coach like Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.

The former Ajax manager has improved a number of young players throughout his managerial career and he could have a big impact on the development of Ramos as well.