Newcastle will have to submit an improved offer for 27-goal target

Newcastle United have been linked with a move for the Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos.

Apparently, the Magpies recently offered €60 million for the 22-year-old Portuguese international striker but Benfica are holding out for a fee of around €80 million.

According to a report from Jornal De Noticias via SportWitness, Newcastle will have to raise their offer if they want to sign the talented, young striker in the summer.

Ramos has been a key player for the Eagles this past season, scoring 27 goals across all competitions. He managed to pick up 12 assists along the way as well.

He was quite impressive in the recently concluded World Cup as well, where he scored a memorable hat-trick against Switzerland.

Ramos is expected to develop into a top-class striker and he could sort out the Newcastle attack for the foreseeable future.

The Magpies currently have Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak as the strikers. However, Wilson’s availability remains a concern and Eddie Howe should look to invest in another quality striker.

Newcastle will be competing in the UEFA Champions League next year and they need a deeper squad with more quality. Ramos would be a solid, long-term investment for the Magpies.

Newcastle certainly have the financial resources to pay the reported €80 million for the striker and it remains to be seen whether they decide to come forward with an improved offer in the coming weeks.

Ramos is a proven goalscorer in the Portuguese league and he has the attributes to succeed in English football as well.

Regular football in the Premier League under Eddie Howe could help the 22-year-old improve further and fulfil his tremendous potential.