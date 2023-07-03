Man United thought to have been behind forward transfer bid from unnamed club

Manchester United are heavily suggested to have been behind a bid from an unnamed club for the potential transfer of Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos.

The Portugal international has previously been linked with Man Utd, and now it seems a £51million offer has come in for him, according to Portuguese newspaper A Bola, as cited and translated by the Evening Standard.

The Red Devils could do with signing a striker like Ramos for next season, with Erik ten Hag a little overly reliant on Marcus Rashford for goals following the recent departures of Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani, while Wout Weghorst struggled to make much of an impact during his time on loan at Old Trafford.

Ramos would surely be just the upgrade the club needs, but it remains to be seen how easy it will be to get a deal done this summer.

The report also suggests Paris Saint-Germain may be in for Ramos, so it’s not necessarily the case that United have now made an offer for the 22-year-old.

Still, MUFC could do a lot worse than moving for Ramos if they can’t land other big names up front in this transfer window.