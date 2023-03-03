Bournemouth manager jokes he will not be going near Mikel Arteta ahead of Arsenal game

Bournemouth manager Gary O’Neil has jokingly suggested that he will be keeping his distance from Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta ahead of the clash this weekend.

Arteta has given an insight on his superstitious habits, recently admitting that he has not changed his clothes since their last defeat against Manchester City in February.

While it may seem like a strange habit, Arteta’s commitment to his routines seems to be working, as Arsenal is currently leading the Premier League table with 19 wins this season, losing only three and drawing another three.

As a football manager, Arteta’s job is to lead his team to victory. And as it turns out, his superstitions may be helping him achieve just that. His routines provide him with a sense of control in a world where so many variables can affect the outcome of a match. While it may not make logical sense to some, Arteta’s commitment to his routines provides him with a sense of comfort and familiarity, allowing him to focus on the task at hand.

He disclosed this during an interview with The Telegraph. He said:

“I am a very methodical, routine person. “When we are winning, I don’t like to change my clothes, I like to maintain exactly the same jumper, trousers and shoes as before. If we lose, I change to something different. “They’ve given me the opportunity to do what I love most, in the club that I absolutely love, respect and admire. I love what I do, every day. “So when I have some doubts, or feel pressure, I just come back to that: How do you feel about what you do? And it doesn’t get any better than this.”

Of course, it’s not just Arteta’s routines that are responsible for Arsenal’s success this season. His leadership, tactical knowledge, and ability to motivate his players have all played a crucial role in the team’s impressive run. However, his superstitions provide a fascinating insight into the mindset of a successful football manager.

As for O’Neil’s joke about keeping his distance from Arteta, it’s clear that the Bournemouth manager has a good sense of humor. Speaking about the Spaniard’s habit, he joked: “Maybe just don’t go too close to Mikel if he hasn’t changed his clothes for a while.”

While it’s unlikely that Arteta’s unchanged clothes will have any effect on the outcome of the match, it’s always good to have a bit of fun in the lead up to a big game.

At the end of the day, whether you believe in superstitions or not, it’s hard to argue with success. Arteta’s routines may seem strange to some, but they seem to be working for him and his team. And if Arsenal continues to perform at this level, they could be well on their way to winning the Premier League title this season.