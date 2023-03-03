Video – Mikel Arteta sends a strong and direct message to Arsenal star

Arsenal are flying high at the top of the table, and in Mikel Arteta they have a manager with the courage of his convictions.

Not so long ago, many Gunners supporters were calling for the board to relieve the Spaniard of his duties, but Arteta turned things around once the club had rid themselves of certain disruptive influences.

The north Londoners are now in the box seat as the Premier League 2022/23 season hurtles towards the business end.

They’ve managed to stay atop the pile despite an injury to Gabriel Jesus, who was banging the goals in before his spell on the sidelines.

The Brazilian is now ready to return, but Arteta fired a warning to him in his press conference.

“He’ll have to earn his place,” he said.