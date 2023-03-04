(Video) Phil Foden wiggles way through Newcastle’s defence to open scoring for Man City

Manchester City Newcastle United FC
Manchester City have taken an early lead against Newcastle United during Saturday’s early Premier League kick-off at the Etihad Stadium.

Looking to keep the pressure on league leaders Arsenal, Pep Guardiola’s Citizens are hoping to pile the misery on Eddie Howe’s Magpies, who have not won a domestic game since January.

Opening the game’s scoring after just 15 minutes, England’s Phil Foden found himself driving at the Magpies’ backline before eventually powering the ball beyond a helpless Nick Pope.

