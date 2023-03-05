£80k-a-week star a ‘huge admirer’ of Klopp, keen on Liverpool move

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

The 24-year-old midfielder has not been at his best this season scoring just 3 goals and picking up 6 assists across 32 appearances.

The England international has less than 18 months left on his current deal and he has not been able to agree on an extension with Chelsea so far.

A report from Football Insider claims that Liverpool are keen on signing the midfielder at the end of the season and Mason Mount remains a “huge admirer” of Jurgen Klopp.

The opportunity to work with the German manager at Anfield is likely to be a tempting proposition and the £80k-a-week player is thought to be keen on a move to Liverpool.

The Reds are in need of midfield additions and Mount could prove to be a quality acquisition. He is well-settled in the Premier League and a proven performer. Despite his struggles this season, he has been one of Chelsea’s best players over the last two years.

Klopp could help the 24-year-old get back to his best and establish himself as a top-class Premier League star in the coming seasons.

Mount will add creativity and goals to the Liverpool midfield and he would be an upgrade on players like Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain who is expected to leave the club when his contract expires in the summer.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea a prepared to sell a key player to a direct rival at the end of the season now.