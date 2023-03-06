Manchester United defender Harry Maguire Has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

A report from 90 Min claims that Manchester United are willing to sell the 30-year-old defender who joined from Leicester City back in 2019.

The England international has not been able to live up to the expectations since his £80 million move to Old Trafford and has fallen down the pecking order under Erik ten Hag.

Manchester United signed two quality defenders in Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez. The former Leicester defender needs to leave the club in order to play regularly and a number of Premier League clubs are reportedly interested in signing him.

The 30-year-old is reportedly looking to force his way back into the starting lineup and it remains to be seen how the situation develops. 90 Min claims that Maguire has now been informed that he is no longer the first choice and he could fall further down the pecking order in the coming months.

If Manchester United decided to bring in another defender in the summer, the £189k-a-week centre-back will find it difficult to get game time next season. It makes sense for him to explore a potential move away from Old Trafford and get his career back on track with regular football.

Maguire could be a quality acquisition for most midtable Premier League clubs and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.