Arsenal determined to seal potential £90m transfer, player eager for big move

Arsenal are reportedly still determined to seal the transfer of Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo after bidding for him in January.

The Ecuador international recently signed a new contract with Brighton, but it seems he’s also still keen on a big move this summer, with Arsenal alongside the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool in targeting him, according to Football Insider.

Arsenal couldn’t get a deal done for Caicedo in January, so ended up moving for Jorginho instead, but Mikel Arteta will surely still be keen to bring in a younger player in that area of the pitch.

Jorginho recently turned 31, while Granit Xhaka is 30 and Thomas Partey will turn 30 this summer, so there’s clearly a need for a more long-term option in that position.

Caicedo has been immense for Brighton, so looks like an ideal choice for Arsenal, but Football Insider report that he’s likely to cost around £90million.

It remains to be seen if anyone will pay quite that much for the 21-year-old, but it could end up being a good investment in the long run, as he could be one of the finest midfielders in the world for the next decade or so.