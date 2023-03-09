Video: Sporting draw level with Arsenal scoring identical goal

Sporting CP have drawn level with Arsenal in Portugal after scoring an identical goal to the Gunners’ opener. 

Arsenal have been in control of the match for the most part and took advantage of it when William Saliba scored a header from a corner to break the deadlock in the game.

12 minutes later, Sporting equalised through a corner of their own and the two goals were very similar as a player was left with a free header in the middle of the box.

