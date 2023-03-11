Two European giants interested in taking Richarlison off Tottenham’s hands

Tottenham’s Richarlison cut a frustrated figure this week as the Brazilian went public over his lack of game time following Spurs’ exit from the Champions League.

The former Everton forward played just 20 minutes against AC Milan as Antonio Conte’s side searched for a goal and the 25-year-old was not happy with this and seemed to criticise the Italian coach in an explosive interview after the match

Richarlison’s future is now in doubt as Conte responded by criticising the Brazil international’s season, the former Chelsea boss stated via the Mirror: “First of all, I watched the interview of Richarlison. He didn’t criticise me.

“He said his season was s***, and he’s right. His season has been not good.

“He had injuries, played and scored in the Champions League and then went to the World Cup and then had a serious injury. He’s scored no goals for us. I think he was really honest to say his season was not good. His season has not finished yet. If he deserves to play, I’ll give him the opportunity.”

With Conte expected to leave Tottenham at the end of the season, Richarlison could wait and see who replaces the Italian coach, however, there are interested clubs should the forward decide to leave North London.

According to CalcioMercatoWeb, the Brazilian is being targetted by Juventus as a potential replacement for Dusan Vlahovic should the Serbia international leave the Serie A giants. Whilst Mundo Deportivo state that Real Madrid are interested in the 25-year-old.

The next few months look set to be big ones for Richarlison’s future as the Brazil star could potentially leave Tottenham after just one season.