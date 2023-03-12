Tottenham up against PSG in race to hire highly-rated young manager

Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly both interested in hiring Sporting Lisbon head coach Ruben Amorim ahead of the summer.

Both clubs could probably do with a change in the dugout after disappointing seasons, having both been knocked out of the Champions League this week.

According to Correio da Manha, as cited and translated by Sport Witness, both Spurs and PSG are interested in the highly-rated Amorim, who would cost big money to get out of his Sporting contract, which has a €20million release clause.

Amorim is just 38 years of age but has already won major trophies with Sporting, and his side were impressive in a 2-2 draw with Arsenal in the Europa League this week.

Tottenham may well view Amorim as ideal to replace Antonio Conte, whose style of football just hasn’t ever quite looked right for the north London club’s traditional philosophy.

PSG, meanwhile, should probably also start thinking about life beyond Christophe Galtier, who hasn’t had the desired impact since taking over at the Parc des Princes last summer.