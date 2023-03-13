Man United’s Harry Kane concern could present huge transfer opportunity to Chelsea

Manchester United reportedly have concerns about trying to negotiate the Harry Kane transfer with rivals Tottenham this summer.

The Red Devils urgently need to make a big signing up front for next season following the recent departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, and with Wout Weghorst only at Old Trafford on loan.

Although Kane has been linked with Man Utd, it seems there are some doubts about them pursuing this deal due to their reservations about negotiating with Spurs chief Daniel Levy, according to ESPN.

A source is quoted in the report as saying: “United can’t afford to start the season without a new striker. And having dealt with Levy in the past, they don’t want to go through that nightmare all over again for Kane with so much at stake, so they might not even get involved.”

United could instead look at other options, but would Kane have alternative suitors? In the Premier League, Arsenal is a definite no-go, while Manchester City have Erling Haaland and Liverpool don’t tend to spend the kind of money that would be required for a deal of this magnitude.

That could leave Chelsea, and Ben Jacobs has previously revealed exclusively to CaughtOffside that the Blues could be in the conversation for Kane this summer, as their board are huge fans of the England international.

It’s also clear that Graham Potter could do with a proven goal-scorer to come in after recent failed signings like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Romelu Lukaku, so this could be one to watch if United don’t emerge as a serious contender.