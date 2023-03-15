Chelsea attacking midfielder Mason Mount is facing an uncertain future and he may have just taken a step closer to a potential transfer to rivals Liverpool.

The England international has been a key player for Chelsea in recent years, but he’ll be in the final year of his contract this summer and it seems there’s been little progress made on resolving his future.

According to Football Insider, Mount’s father has just enlisted a new agent to help sort out the 24-year-old’s situation, while the same outlet have previously stated that it’s Liverpool who are in pole position for this deal.

LFC certainly need a shake-up in midfield this summer after a difficult campaign, with Mount likely to be an upgrade on ageing players like Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Thiago Alcantara, while there is also a need to replace Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who are both set to become free agents in the summer.

Even if Mount’s form has taken a hit this season, he’s far from the only one who’s been a long way from their best at Chelsea, so Liverpool can feel confident he’d revive his career at Anfield.

It could be the right time for Mount to look for a new challenge, and this latest development suggests that’s what he and his father have in mind.