Video: “Pretty serious” – Arteta provides worrying injury update on Arsenal defender

After a night to forget in the Europa League, Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, provided a worrying injury update on one of his stricken defenders.

Early in the Gunners match against Sporting, both Takehiro Tomiyasu and William Saliba were forced off.

Speaking to gathered media, Arteta explained that the former had spoken to him and that his injury was “pretty serious,” whilst Saliba, who has been sensational at the back for the north Londoners in 2022/23, “had some discomfort.”

It’s clear from the Spaniard’s downbeat mood that he won’t be able to count on Tomiyasu for a while, though it isn’t clear at this stage when Saliba will return.