Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano on when Arsenal fans can expect major announcement

Fabrizio Romano has made it clear that Bukayo Saka has agreed a new contract with Arsenal and an official announcement is now just down to the club.

The England international had another superb game for the Gunners yesterday as he scored two and set up one in the 4-1 win over Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Romano explained that a deal has been completely agreed verbally, so it seems it’s pretty much just a signature missing now, and that means it surely won’t be too long before Arsenal officially confirm the good news.

Romano seems to have been inundated with questions from Arsenal fans about Saka’s future, and he’s assured them the 21-year-old will sign.

In his latest update, he said: “Unsurprisingly, Arsenal fans keep asking me about his contract! An official announcement depends on the Arsenal media team, but the verbal agreement has been reached weeks ago. Saka has accepted, the new deal is ready so it’s up to the club to meet and sign the documents once final small details are sorted. But rest assured, Saka will extend.”

Arsenal fans will no doubt hope Saka can stay at the club for many more years, with the young forward looking like one of the best ever players to come up through their academy.

Saka’s dazzling displays this season have helped AFC take an eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League table, and dreaming of a first title in 19 years.