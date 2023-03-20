Frenkie De Jong speaks about potential Man United transfer

Frenkie De Jong’s stance on a potential move to Manchester United has not changed.

The Netherlands international has been heavily linked with a move to the Red Devils ever since manager Erik Ten Hag arrived from Ajax last summer.

Keen on being reunited with De Jong, Ten Hag is understood to be continuing to target his former midfielder despite missing out on the Dutchman several times already.

Rumours linking the 20-time league winners with Barcelona’s number 21 are already beginning to mount ahead of this summer’s window but the player himself has cooled any speculation that he could swap the Nou Camp for Old Trafford.

Speaking to the media after his side’s dramatic 2-1 win against rivals Real Madrid in La Liga on Sunday, De Jong, who played the full 90 minutes, addressed his future and revealed how much he wants to remain at Barcelona.

“No, I don’t think I’m going to make that step,” De Jong told reporters after the game, as quoted by Metro.

“You never know, of course, but at the moment I am very happy at Barcelona.”