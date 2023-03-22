Exclusive: Newcastle defender a ‘possibility’ to be sold in the summer

Newcastle United have a new centre-back on their summer shortlist.

The Magpies are looking to once again bolster their squad in time for next season and even though they have extremely wealthy owners, the club’s transfer policy is unlikely to change from the one they have used up until this point.

So far, the northeast giants have gone about their business in a sensible manner – signing quality players that are able to fit Eddie Howe’s system well for reasonable fees.

However, even though Howe and his coaching staff would like to add at least one new centre-back to their options in the summer, according to a transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, defender Fabian Schar is one player who could be moved on in order to free up space for a new addition.

“Newcastle United are exploring the possibility of signing a new centre-back in the summer,” Romano said on his CaughtOffside Substack.

“They are looking at many options in different countries, not just in the Premier League. Fabian Schar could leave and make way for a new defender, it is described as a possibility but not something definite at this stage yet.”

This may come as a surprise to Newcastle United fans because of how important Schar has been for the side this season. The Switzerland international has featured in 29 games, across all competitions, already this campaign and appears to have formed a really strong partnership with fellow centre-back Sven Botman.

Nevertheless, with just over a year left on his deal, the Magpies will face a decision at the end of the season – sell in the summer or risk losing him for free the following year.