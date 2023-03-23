Video: Harry Kane reflects on ‘amazing night’ as he becomes England’s all-time top scorer

It was the night when Harry Kane finally overhauled Wayne Rooney to become England’s best goalscorer of all time, and the Tottenham man was in no doubt as to the magnitude of his achievement.
Speaking after the 2-1 win in Italy, a game which also saw West Ham’s Declan Rice find the net, Kane described the feeling of pride and how it was an ‘amazing, amazing night.’
Ominously for future opponents, the striker suggested he wanted to carry on scoring and playing for many more years yet, meaning that his England record may never be beaten.
