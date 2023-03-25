West Ham United right-back Vladimir Coufal has revealed some candid details about his manager David Moyes and his approach to the game. The Czech defender, who is currently on international duty, claimed that Moyes is the most pragmatic manager he has ever seen and that there is a lot of pressure on him which he is passing onto the players.

In an interview with Czech publication Sport, Coufal expressed his opinion on the manager’s style and the pressure he is facing.

He said:

“Pure pragmatist. The end justifies the means. I have probably never seen such an orthodox pragmatist, when he has results at the expense of everything, maybe sometimes even the game. There is a lot of pressure on him and he is putting pressure on us as well.”

These comments are likely to be concerning for Moyes, who is already under immense pressure as West Ham currently sit 18th in the table and are battling relegation. The Hammers have struggled this season, but the club’s board seem to have decided to stick with the Scotsman for the remainder of the season, with a possible replacement lined up for the summer.

Coufal’s comments could be seen as a sign that Moyes is losing the dressing room, and if results do not improve soon, he could be sacked before the end of the season. The pressure on Moyes has been mounting in recent weeks, and Coufal’s remarks are likely to add to that pressure.

The West Ham manager will need to turn things around quickly if he wants to keep his job, and the team will need to start picking up points if they want to avoid relegation. Moyes will need to find a way to get the best out of his players and start winning games, or else his time at the London Stadium could be coming to an end.