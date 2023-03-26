Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores the second of the night from a brilliant Bruno Fernandes assist

Manchester United FC
Cristiano Ronaldo has scored twice in 31 minutes as Portugal lead 4-0 against Luxembourg.

His first was a simple tap in from a couple of yards out after Nuno Mendes headed a cross at him.

His second came from a brilliant Bruno Fernandes assist. The former Manchester United teammates linked up as Bruno threaded in a perfectly weighted pass for him which the Portuguese put past the keeper with ease.

The goals were his 121st and 122nd for Portugal and his 11th against Luxembourg.

Chelsea’s Joao Felix and Manchester City’s Bernando Silva scored the other two goals as Portugal lead 4-0 at half time.

Watch his brace below:

 

122nd goal:

 

 

 

