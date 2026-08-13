Bruno Fernandes with Harry Maguire (Photo by David Lidstrom/Getty Images)

Manchester United attacking midfielder Bruno Fernandes reportedly has interest from Juventus, AC Milan, and Galatasaray this summer.

The Portugal international is seemingly facing something of an uncertain future at Old Trafford, as he’s in the final year of his contract and yet to reach an agreement over a new deal.

That’s according to BBC Sport journalist Simon Stone, who posted on X to speculate about Juve, Milan or Galatasaray potentially testing Man Utd over Fernandes.

“Juventus, AC Milan and Galatasaray interested in Bruno Fernandes. Will they test @ManUtd? Contract has a year to run, with an option. No agreement on a new one yet,” Stone said.

Juventus, AC Milan and Galatasaray interested in Bruno Fernandes. Will they test @ManUtd? Contract has a year to run, with an option. No agreement on a new one yet. https://t.co/2TNXi8PeYo — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) August 12, 2026

This is not the first we’ve heard about Fernandes attracting interest from elsewhere, and in fact we were recently informed by sources that Juventus had reached out over possibly signing the 31-year-old.

So perhaps we’re already set to see the Red Devils seriously tested over Fernandes, as they surely won’t want to risk losing him on a free transfer in a year’s time.

Bruno Fernandes’ importance to Manchester United

Fernandes might not be getting any younger, but he remains hugely important to this United team, having contributed a record-breaking 21 Premier League assists to the side last season.

The Portugal international also continues to be a goal threat from midfield, scoring nine times in total last term, taking his total for MUFC to 107 goals in 327 appearances for the club.

Bruno Fernandes (all comps) Games Goals 2019/20 22 12 2020/21 58 28 2021/22 46 10 2022/23 59 14 2023/24 48 15 2024/25 57 19 2025/26 37 9

Most United fans would probably just rather see the club keep Fernandes, even if it’s only for one more year and he then leaves on a free, as it’s surely not going to be worth their while selling him now.

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The only way it could make sense for United would be if they received a huge fee for the player, but surely no one is going to pay that much when he’s about to turn 32 and is so close to becoming a free agent.

If Fernandes doesn’t sign a new contract, then United surely just need to accept it and keep him for the duration of this one.