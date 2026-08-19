(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Manchester United are facing another serious attempt to prise Bruno Fernandes away from Old Trafford, with Galatasaray preparing an ambitious package for the club captain.



The Turkish champions are ready to offer around €50 million for the 31-year-old and are prepared to dramatically increase his salary.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

However, United’s response has been emphatic: Fernandes remains central to their plans and they have no intention of negotiating his departure.

That stance is particularly significant with Michael Carrick preparing United for a return to Champions League football.

Losing their captain and main creative force this late in the window would create a major problem that would be difficult to solve before the deadline.

Galatasaray are ready to offer Bruno a big contract

According to The Telegraph, Galatasaray are preparing a package worth approximately €50m (£42.8m) including add-ons as they attempt to test Man United’s resolve.

Galatasaray president Dursun Özbek is reportedly personally involved in the pursuit, while Fernandes could be offered a four-year contract worth around €21m net per season, plus a signing bonus.

The financial package would effectively double his current take-home salary.

However, The Times reports that United intend to reject every offer for Fernandes.

No official proposal had arrived by August 17, while the midfielder has given the club no indication that he wants to leave.

His former €65m overseas release clause has also expired, meaning United are now under no contractual pressure to sell.

Man United have no intention to sell the midfielder

From United’s perspective, €50m should not even start a serious conversation.

Fernandes remains one of their most important players, and replacing his creativity, leadership and availability at this stage of the summer would likely cost significantly more than Galatasaray are offering.

There is one longer-term issue United must address. Fernandes is entering the final year of his contract, although the club hold an option to extend it by another season.

That gives United breathing room, but fresh contract discussions would remove much of the uncertainty surrounding his future.

Galatasaray’s salary offer is undoubtedly attractive, but Fernandes has not pushed for an exit. Unless that changes, United should remain firm.

Manchester United suffer financial setback after €50m offer for attacker rejected