Man United have firm stance on the future of midfielder Bruno Fernandes

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Manchester United have drawn a firm line under speculation surrounding Bruno Fernandes, insisting their captain is not available for transfer despite growing interest from Galatasaray.



The Turkish champions are considering a lucrative move for the Portugal international before the window closes, but United’s position could hardly be clearer.

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Fernandes remains central to Michael Carrick’s plans and has given the club no indication that he wants to leave Old Trafford.

With United back in the Champions League, keeping their most influential creator is understandably viewed as essential.

Man United will reject any bid for Fernandes

According to Ben Jacobs, Man United consider Fernandes not for sale at any price and will immediately reject any proposal that arrives from Galatasaray.

The Turkish side are prepared to offer around €50 million (£42.7m) and are willing to hand Fernandes a lucrative four-year contract. However, no formal bid has yet reached Old Trafford.

Significantly, Fernandes previously had an overseas release clause worth around €65m (£57m), but that clause has now expired.

United therefore have complete control over any negotiations and have no intention of entering discussions.

The Times also reports that Juventus and AC Milan have shown interest, but United intend to reject every offer during the final weeks of the window. Fernandes has not asked to leave and remains committed to the club.

Selling Fernandes would make no sense for United

Man United’s stance is the correct one.

Fernandes remains the creative heartbeat of Carrick’s team and produced a Premier League-record 21 assists last season. Losing him immediately before a Champions League campaign would create a problem that €50m would struggle to solve.

There is a contract issue to address eventually. Fernandes has entered the final year of his deal, although United retain an option to extend it for another season. That means discussions over his longer-term future will become increasingly important.

But this is the wrong moment to cash in.

Galatasaray can offer a huge salary and Champions League football, yet Fernandes has shown no desire to force an exit. United have also strengthened around him this summer rather than preparing for life without him.

The Guardian has described Fernandes as an ‘influential‘ player for the Red Devils.

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