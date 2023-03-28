Video: Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah finishes off world-class move in Egypt clash

Egypt currently lead Malawi 3-0 at halftime in their qualification match for the next Africa Cup of Nations and Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah has just finished off a world-class move.

Tarek Hamed and Omar Marmoush put the Egyptians ahead in the match before their captain added a third. Salah started the move and played an impressive one-two with Mostafa Mohamed before the Liverpool star belted the ball into the back of the net.

The Egyptian captain got on the scoresheet against Malawi last week and he has now done it again and will be looking for more.

Salah is having an average season for Liverpool by his high standards and fans of the Reds will be hoping this gives him a boost for the run-in.

Mohamed Salah Goal For Egypt ?? pic.twitter.com/ssH8ik5iTQ — ??? (@KvaraThings) March 28, 2023

Footage courtesy of beIN Sports