Exclusive: Chelsea star to discuss his future after special effort to block permanent transfer

Chelsea are very happy with the progress made by young defender Levi Colwill during his time on loan with Brighton this season.

According to Fabrizio Romano, writing in his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside, the Blues made a special effort to ensure he only joined the Seagulls on loan in the summer, rather than in a permanent move which would have included a buy-back clause.

Now it seems Colwill could return to Stamford Bridge, with talks planned to discuss the player’s future after his impressive form in the Premier League this term.

It looks like Chelsea have a fine young talent on their hands, with the 20-year-old looking like he could soon be ready to become a regular in Graham Potter’s first-team, joining the likes of Reece James and Mason Mount as academy players who have shown themselves to be good enough for the senior side.

Discussing the latest on Colwill’s Chelsea future, Romano said: “Chelsea are very happy with Levi Colwill’s development and it took two days of extra negotiations with Brighton last summer to make sure he was going there on loan and not on a permanent deal with a buy-back clause.

“At the end of the season, the situation (for the future) will be discussed with his agents.”