Tottenham in managerial crisis mode as FIFA extend Fabio Paratici’s football ban worldwide

It never rains but it pours at White Hart Lane, and the news that Fabio Paratici’s football ban has now been extended worldwide by FIFA will send Tottenham into something of a managerial crisis mode.

The Athletic note that the extension of the ban means that Paratici will likely have to relinquish his role as Spurs’ director of football with immediate effect.

The outlet published a statement from the governing body which read:

‘FIFA can confirm that following a request by the FIGC, the chairperson of FIFA Disciplinary Committee has decided to extend the sanctions imposed by FIGC on several football officials to have worldwide effect.’

Given the upheaval that the north Londoners have had over the past couple of weeks with the Antonio Conte situation, this news has come at the most inopportune time for the club.

Christian Stellini is already holding the fort managerially until the end of the current season, however, it’s believed that Paratici would’ve been heavily involved in discussions for Conte’s eventual full-time replacement.

Not to mention any deals for new players that could be done and the potential to steer negotiations on any potential Harry Kane move.

As The Guardian note, his initial ban – relating to an investigation into Juventus – was specific to Italian football only. Now that this has been extended, it leaves Paratici in an untenable position.

It also severely weakens Tottenham in the short term and will understandably impact any discussions and negotiations for a new manager.

Could it even pose a question to the likes of Julian Nagelsmann as to whether they see a future at a club that clearly didn’t have the foresight to believe something like this might happen and plan accordingly.

Spurs chairman, Daniel Levy, now has another fire to fight and this one is only going to fan the flames of incompetence at the club.