Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano drops interesting transfer update for PL clubs amid Ansu Fati warning

Uncertainty has been injected into Ansu Fati’s future at Barcelona amid concerns over his lack of playing time with the first-team.

In an exclusive reveal for CaughtOffside, Fabrizio Romano reassured supporters of the Catalan giants that the young Spaniard wishes to remain in Spain.

“Ansu Fati wants to stay at Barcelona but of course, things have to change for him as he needs and wants to play,” the Italian journalist wrote. “His agent already brought interest and approaches from Premier League clubs in the last two years; this summer could be the same, but it’s still early.”

This follows a furious outburst from the player’s father on El Partidazo de Cope (as relayed on CaughtOffside’s Substack) questioning Xavi’s decision-making.

The 20-year-old has only featured 24 times in La Liga this term (accruing 924 minutes) whilst the Barca boss has experimented with a variety of options in the left-wing role, including Ferran Torres, Gavi and Ousmane Dembele.

It remains to be seen what the long-term solution will be, though Fati’s future could yet hinge on that particular decision despite his desire to stay put.

With Premier League clubs having previously sniffed around the club’s troubled waters, the smell of blood in the ocean again could yet inspire further probing ahead of the summer window.