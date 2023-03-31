Report: Tottenham interested in signing 32-year-old Premier League veteran

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea has been linked to the move away from the club at the end of the season.

The 32-year-old will be a free agent in the summer and he is yet to sign an extension with the Red Devils

A report from Fichajes claims that clubs like Bayern Munich and Tottenham Hotspur are looking to sign the Spaniard at the end of the season.

It is no surprise that Tottenham are looking at the Spaniard ahead of the summer window. They will need to bring in a quality replacement for club legend, Hugo Lloris who has regressed significantly over the last few months.

The 36-year-old has cost his side valuable points with high-profile errors, and Tottenham must look to find a replacement for him in the summer. Signing David De Gea on a free transfer could prove to be a masterstroke from the north London club

The Spaniard has proven his quality in England over the years, and he has been one of the best goalkeepers in Premier League history. He has helped Manchester United win multiple trophies since joining the club in 2011 and Spurs could certainly use his leadership skills and winning experience.

Although he is not getting any younger and he is unlikely to improve in the coming seasons, De Gea could prove to be a quality acquisition in the short term.

Manchester United are reportedly trying to extend his contract at Old Trafford and it will be interesting to see if the Spaniard is willing to sign an extension. Spurs must do everything in their power to snap him up on a bargain and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.