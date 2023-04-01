The major obstacle in the way of Man United’s pursuit of Tottenham star Harry Kane

The rumours will continue to swirl for a while yet, but there is one major obstacle in the way of Man United being able to successfully conclude a move this summer for Harry Kane.

The Tottenham Hotspur and England record goalscorer has a huge decision to make at the end of the current campaign, given that his club side have, yet again, flattered to deceive and will end the 2022/23 season without any silverware.

Though former manager Antonio Conte’s epic rant was ill-advised, it certainly touched a nerve, and much of what he said had a ring of truth to it.

With Man United confirmed admirers of Kane, per Daily Star, and with a potential takeover at Old Trafford in the offing which may give the club unprecedented riches, one can imagine that the striker will be getting itchy feet once more.

However, just as with his failed negotiations with Man City, Kane appears destined to not be heading to Manchester again.

It’s believed that Spurs chairman, Daniel Levy, dug his heels in when City came calling, and he is the reason why a move for Kane this summer is unlikely to come off.

That’s because, according to the Daily Mail, Levy refuses to sell players to either Manchester club as a result of allowing Kyle Walker to move to City and become one of the best full-backs in the business in the process – a decision he clearly regrets.

Kane’s professionalism has shone through at Tottenham since what must’ve been his obvious disappointment at not joining Pep Guardiola’s swashbucklers.

Whether he’d be as willing to toe the line this time around remains to be seen.

Watch this space…