Newcastle will acknowledge Man United’s Carabao Cup win by giving guard of honour at St. James’ Park

Ahead of an epic Premier League clash between Newcastle and Man United at St. James’ Park, it’s been revealed that the hosts will offer the Red Devils a guard of honour*.

Back at the end of February, the two teams met at Wembley to battle it out for the Carabao Cup, with United emerging victorious thanks to goals from Casemiro and Marcus Rashford.

The final turned out to be bitter sweet for the Magpies given that getting there in the first place showed a clear improvement under Eddie Howe, but another loss in a final meant a wait of at least another 12 months before the chance of some long overdue silverware would find its way into the St. James’ Park trophy cabinet.

Despite their obvious disappointment, Newcastle clearly want to show the world what real sportsmanship looks like.

As the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Wout Weghorst et al take to the field, they’ll need to make their way through two lines of back-slapping, congratulatory Newcastle players.

Even in the midst of what’s sure to be a fixture where no quarter is asked or given, it’s heartwarming to learn that such a gesture will be made.

May the best team win.

(*Happy April Fool’s Day ;-))