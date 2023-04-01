Video: De Bruyne fires Man City ahead against Liverpool straight after half-time

Liverpool FC Manchester City
Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off between Man City and Liverpool had the makings of a classic after a great first half, and things kicked back into life less than a minute after half-time as Kevin De Bruyne fired the hosts ahead.

Liverpool had been on the attack but lost the ball deep in City territory. A couple of passes later and thanks to Andy Robertson’s foray upfield, Riyad Mahrez was left in acres of space down the Reds’ left-hand side.

De Bruyne kept pace centrally with his team-mate and when the ball was played in, the Belgian made no mistake.

Pictures from beIN Sports, fuboTV and Optus Sport

