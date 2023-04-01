Video: De Bruyne fires Man City ahead against Liverpool straight after half-time

Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off between Man City and Liverpool had the makings of a classic after a great first half, and things kicked back into life less than a minute after half-time as Kevin De Bruyne fired the hosts ahead.

Liverpool had been on the attack but lost the ball deep in City territory. A couple of passes later and thanks to Andy Robertson’s foray upfield, Riyad Mahrez was left in acres of space down the Reds’ left-hand side.

De Bruyne kept pace centrally with his team-mate and when the ball was played in, the Belgian made no mistake.

How quick was that?! City take the lead against Liverpool 52 seconds after half-time! ?? "It's another tap-in," says Jim Beglin of Kevin De Bruyne's finish ? Stream LIVE, or on demand after, here ? https://t.co/OX5n1OVDez#OptusSport #PL pic.twitter.com/U90V7rbCSE — Optus Sport (@OptusSport) April 1, 2023

Kevin De Bruyne SCORES!! ? 2 – 1 Manchester City vs Liverpool FC WATCH EVERY GOAL ? https://t.co/2w98QqBb5v#PL #PremierLeague pic.twitter.com/moHdrrR707 — fuboTVCanada ?? (@fuboTVCanada) April 1, 2023

Pictures from beIN Sports, fuboTV and Optus Sport