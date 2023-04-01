Video: Salah shocks Man City with opener for Liverpool at the Etihad

Things had been heating up nicely in the Man City v Liverpool game on Saturday afternoon, and a hush descended upon the Etihad Stadium as Mo Salah reacted to a loose ball to thump the visitors ahead.

The hosts had attempted to play the offside trap, but Manuel Akanji just didn’t step up quickly enough near the halfway line.

Diogo Jota ran clear but as the ball was taken off him, Salah was in range to move in and slam the ball beyond the reach of Ederson.

Salah takes it to City!! ? Klopp's men lead at the Etihad thanks to their star man up top! ?? pic.twitter.com/dxbp04OWEu — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 1, 2023

Who else but Mohamed Salah! ? Liverpool strike first. ?? (??: @TelemundoSports) pic.twitter.com/FMXdmvKYtv — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) April 1, 2023

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport, NBC Sports Soccer and CBS Sports Golazo