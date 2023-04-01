Video: Salah shocks Man City with opener for Liverpool at the Etihad

Liverpool FC Manchester City
Posted by

Things had been heating up nicely in the Man City v Liverpool game on Saturday afternoon, and a hush descended upon the Etihad Stadium as Mo Salah reacted to a loose ball to thump the visitors ahead.

The hosts had attempted to play the offside trap, but Manuel Akanji just didn’t step up quickly enough near the halfway line.

More Stories / Latest News
Mo Salah’s goal against Man City sees Egyptian King set another stunning Liverpool record
Video: Alvarez brings Man City level against Liverpool after pinpoint Grealish assist
‘Couldn’t train’ – Klopp explains absence of key player in Liverpool starting line-up

Diogo Jota ran clear but as the ball was taken off him, Salah was in range to move in and slam the ball beyond the reach of Ederson.

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport, NBC Sports Soccer and CBS Sports Golazo

More Stories Diogo Jota Ederson Manuel Akanji Mohamed Salah

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.