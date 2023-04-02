Arsenal have strong interest in transfer raid on Real Madrid

Arsenal reportedly have a strong interest in the potential transfer of Real Madrid attacking midfielder Marco Asensio.

The Spain international will be out of contract at the Bernabeu at the end of this season, and it seems the Gunners are likely to be in the race for his signature, according to Italian football journalist Niccolo Ceccarini in his column for TMW.

Asensio hasn’t quite been at his best for Madrid in recent times, but he remains a natural talent who could add something to Mikel Arteta’s squad if he could get back to his best and stay fit.

Arsenal would do well to strengthen in attack this summer, as they arguably lack depth behind their first-choice front three, though the January addition of Leandro Trossard has helped.

Asensio on a free could be another tempting option, though, so it will be interesting to see if the north London giants step up their interest in the weeks and months ahead.

One imagines there’ll be plenty of other top sides keeping tabs on Asensio’s situation as he edges ever closer to being a free agent.