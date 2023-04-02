Exclusive: Premier League clubs have interest in Barcelona star amid Lionel Messi transfer return talk

Barcelona forward Ansu Fati has long been admired by Premier League clubs, but there’s not necessarily going to be any movement from him this summer despite talk of a return for Lionel Messi.

The Argentine superstar now looks closer than before to a possible second stint with Barca, as revealed by Fabrizio Romano yesterday, but nothing is done yet and it’s too early to say how this could impact someone like Fati.

Writing in today’s Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside, Romano explained that English clubs have an interest in Fati, but it might be a little while yet before we fully understand the Catalan giants’ Financial Fair Play situation this summer.

“There has always been interest in Ansu Fati from the Premier League but he wants to succeed at Barca, so at the moment the situation is quiet. As for Lionel Messi and the potential impacts on Financial Fair Play, there’s not even an official bid from Barca to Messi yet; so we have to wait and see before understanding their plans,” Romano explained.

Fati is an exciting young talent and it would be great to see him trying his luck with one of the Premier League’s top clubs.

Ben Jacobs has previously written for CaughtOffside about interest from the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United in Fati, so this does seem like one worth watching in the weeks and months ahead.