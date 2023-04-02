Julian Nagelsmann favourite to take over from Graham Potter at Chelsea

Reports are emerging that Julian Nagelsmann is favourite to take the vacant Chelsea managerial position left by Graham Potter.

Potter was relieved of his duties as Blues boss earlier this evening after a rough recent run in form that saw the club win just one of their last five league games and now Nagelsmann is favourite to take over from the Englishman.

This is according to Fabrizio Romano, who says “internal discussions took place” around the possibility of the German coming in, with he himself being sacked as Bayern Munich manager last week. Romano also states that talks are ongoing about his potential appointment.

Nagelsmann saw his two-year spell at Bayern come to an end on March 24th

Nagelsmann is a name many Chelsea fans were interested in before Potter’s departure and now, their desires could come true.

They are helped by the fact the Chelsea hierarchy consists of former Red Bull Salzburg recruitment and scouting worker Christopher Vivell who currently holds the position of the Blues’ technical director, so do not be surprised to see the Nagelsmann links hot up over the next few days or possibly hours.

