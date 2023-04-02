Alarming stats highlight Liverpool’s serious decline this season

Liverpool were beaten 4-1 by Manchester City yesterday as their difficult season continued with another below-par performance.

The Reds actually took the lead at the Etihad Stadium after a well-worked goal by Mohamed Salah, but they were cut open far too easily by City time and time again.

Pep Guardiola’s side eventually came back to win pretty comfortably, and the stats following this latest poor result for Jurgen Klopp’s men will surely have alarm bells ringing at Anfield.

See the tweet below as Opta confirm that this defeat means Liverpool have now lost more league games in 2023 than they did in the entire of 2022, and that’s not even the worst of it…

See below as well, with Liverpool’s away form worse than both Southampton and Leicester City, while their record of eight defeats on the road is their worst since the 2014/15 campaign under Brendan Rodgers…

Klopp will surely always be a Liverpool legend for the fine work he’s done at Anfield down the years, but even he won’t be given much more time if things don’t improve soon.

This alarming drop-off in form will surely be a major concern for the LFC board and Klopp is not yet showing that he’s the man who can get them out of it.

