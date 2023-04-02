Premier League club moves into the lead for Leicester’s James Maddison ahead of summer window

James Maddison is expected to leave Leicester City in the summer as several Premier League clubs eye up a move for the England midfielder.

The 26-year-old is out of contract with the Foxes in 2024, therefore, if they are to get a good transfer fee for the Englishman then a sale would have to happen this summer.

Maddison was the subject of two bids from Newcastle last summer, which rose to £50m, and heading into this summer’s window the Magpies are leading the race for the Leicester star, reports Football Insider.

The report states that a bid between £60m-£70m would likely secure Maddison’s services who is wanted by several Premier League clubs.

Aside from Newcastle, Tottenham, Man City and Liverpool are all keeping tabs on Maddison and all have the spending power to outbid Newcastle should it come down to that.

The 26-year-old is having a good season with Leicester and would be a great addition to any of the above clubs. This next move will be a big one for the England international’s career and it is one that the midfielder will want to get right.