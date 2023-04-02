Roma target out-of-contract £375,000 p/week Manchester United star

Roma are said to be interested in a summer move for David de Gea who is out of contract at the end of the season with Manchester United.

De Gea is said to be in the midst of contract negotiations at Old Trafford and recently came out to state his desire to remain at the club, a positive considering how important he is to his side.

Now, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Roma are considering a move for the 31-year old should he not extend his stay with his employers of 12 years.

De Gea has never made less than 36 appearances in a season for the Red Devils

Roma, who are managed by former United boss Jose Mourinho, currently have Rui Patricio as their No.1, but at 35 years of age his time as a starter may be coming to an end.

Having made 117 appearances under Mourinho during the Portuguese’s time at United between May 2016 and December 2018, De Gea may see the appeal of reuniting with his former manager but with his £375,000 p/week wages (per Capology), Roma will likely have to find a way to make a similar offer to that if they want to secure the services of a player who has 529 appearances to his name for the 13-time Premier League winners.

