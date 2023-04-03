Not just Nagelsmann: Chelsea likely to interview experienced big names for manager position

Chelsea sources reportedly seem to insist that it’s far from being a given that former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann will become their next manager.

The German tactician seems to be a highly regarded candidate by the Blues board, according to Fabrizio Romano in today’s Daily Briefing, but it looks like the club are in no rush to bring in a replacement for Graham Potter straight away.

Chelsea would do well to take their time with their next appointment, with a number of big names currently available, and with the decision to bring in Potter to replace Thomas Tuchel earlier this term looking like a big mistake.

According to the Telegraph, Chelsea are likely to also interview Mauricio Pochettino and Luis Enrique, while talks with Napoli head coach Luciano Spalletti could also be sought.

These are all big names and top-calibre coaches who could have a big impact at Stamford Bridge, and it’s not easy to pick the best candidate from those.

Nagelsmann perhaps looks slightly like the stand-out candidate, but things didn’t end that well for him at Bayern, and Pochettino has the experience of managing in the Premier League, while Enrique has a hugely impressive trophy haul to his name.