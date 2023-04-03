Core of Chelsea players never took Graham Potter seriously, transfer targets didn’t know much about him

A core of players in this Chelsea squad never took Graham Potter particularly seriously as he struggled to command the respect of the dressing room.

This is according to a report in the Independent, which takes a look at what went wrong behind the scenes during Potter’s nightmare Chelsea reign, which finally came to an end as he was sacked yesterday evening.

Potter impressed during his time as Brighton manager, but it seems this was too much of a step up for him, with some Chelsea players not taking him seriously and some of the club’s transfer targets not knowing much about him.

While some at the highest level of football might have known a lot about the impressive work Potter did at Brighton, it’s always going to be an issue to transfer that to a bigger club like Chelsea.

It remains to be seen who will come in next for the west London giants, but someone with more of a reputation and more authority is surely needed to turn things around after some dire recent form.

Chelsea are being linked with big names like Julian Nagelsmann and Luis Enrique by Fabrizio Romano, and either of those look like they’d be a significant step up.