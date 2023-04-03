Graham Potter’s Chelsea sacking extends new Premier League record

Graham Potter and Brendan Rodgers were both sacked yesterday by Chelsea and Leicester City, respectively, extending a new record for Premier League manager sackings this season.

The departures of Potter and Rodgers now mean we’ve seen 13 managers lose their jobs in the English top flight this term, with the previous record having been ten on three separate occasions in 2013/14, 2017/18 and 2021/22.

Potter isn’t even the first Chelsea manager to lose his job this season, with the club’s new owners also surprisingly axing Thomas Tuchel earlier on in the campaign, while Antonio Conte is another high-profile recent sacking from Tottenham and the likes of Aston Villa, Everton and Leeds United have also made changes…

It’s getting more and more difficult for managers to hold on to their jobs in the modern game, and this record-breaking season is arguably pretty damning for the state of the Premier League.

Of course, sometimes teams have to make a change and Chelsea certainly looked like they were heading in the wrong direction under Potter, but gone are the days when managers would get time to build something and turn things around even after difficult starts.