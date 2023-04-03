Graham Potter has already turned down chance to manage Premier League club

Former Chelsea boss Graham Potter has already rejected an approach from a Premier League club to become their new manager just a day out from being sacked by the West London club. 

According to talkSPORT, the English coach has rejected an approach from Leicester City as the 47-year-old plans to take a break from football before making a decision on his next move.

The Foxes parted ways with manager Brendan Rodgers over the weekend following a 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace, which leaves the club in the relegation zone of the Premier League.

The club’s hierarchy feel the threat of relegation and therefore, made the call to sack the former Liverpool boss on Sunday and would have been delighted to see the news regarding Potter’s dismal at Chelsea coming through later that day.

Leicester sacked Rodgers on Sunday
However, Potter will not take on the job and will most likely wait to see how the landscape develops throughout the rest of the season.

Tottenham is another job potentially available for the English coach but the North London club will likely have other candidates such as Mauricio Pochettino and Julian Nagelsmann ahead of the former Chelsea boss.

