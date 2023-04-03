Manchester United have reportedly held exploratory talks over the potential transfer of Bayern Munich right-back Benjamin Pavard.

The Red Devils are keen to look at options to strengthen in that position this summer as they’d be ready to consider replacing Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and it seems Pavard is one player they’ve explored, according to The Athletic.

The France international has had a strong career at Bayern and remains a key part of Didier Deschamps’ Les Bleus side, despite also having his critics for what occasionally looks like a questionable attitude.

Still, United surely need to improve on their current options in that area of the pitch and could do a lot worse than bring in someone with Pavard’s record at the highest level.

The 27-year-old has won the World Cup with the French national team, and the Champions League with Bayern, along with three Bundesliga titles and other major honours.

A capable performer defensively and going forwards, Pavard could be a great fit for what Erik ten Hag is trying to build at Old Trafford.