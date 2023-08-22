Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano names three Man Utd transfer targets in defence as Pavard alternatives

Manchester United have a number of other options they could consider signing in defence this summer following the blow of Benjamin Pavard closing in on a transfer to Inter Milan.

Writing exclusively for CaughtOffside on the Daily Briefing Substack, Fabrizio Romano explained that Man Utd need to sell Harry Maguire before they can make a signing in defence, and that that situation is currently quiet.

However, it seems the Red Devils have three main alternatives to Pavard if they do manage to find a buyer for Maguire before the transfer deadline.

Romano has named Bayer Leverkusen’s Edmond Tapsoba, Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo and Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi as potential options for United, so those look like the names to keep an eye on in the next week or so.

Maguire staying would of course mean those deals can’t happen, but one imagines there will surely be some interest in the England international, who is clearly not part of the first-team picture at Old Trafford now.

“Inter Milan have now reached an agreement in principle with Bayern Munich over the signing of Benjamin Pavard. A deal is in place for €30m plus €2/3m add ons package, agreed between the clubs and player side. So what does this mean for Manchester United?” Romano wrote.

“Jean-Clair Todibo has always been the other name on United’s list alongside Edmond Tapsoba and Marc Guehi, but honestly at the moment the Harry Maguire situation is completely quiet. Nothing is happening with Maguire after his move to West Ham collapsed, and so Man United are not close to signing any new centre-back.”