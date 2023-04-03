Man United identify top striker transfer target but five other names could also be considered

Manchester United have reportedly identified Harry Kane as their top priority transfer target up front this summer, but it seems as many as five other names could also come under consideration.

It seems Tottenham’s Kane is the prime contender for Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag, according to The Athletic, who add that Napoli front-man Victor Osimhen, Benfica’s Goncalo Ramos and Brighton wonderkid Evan Ferguson have also been looked at.

The report also suggests that Randal Kolo Muani and Ramus Hojlund are likely to be available and could be further options for the Red Devils, so there certainly isn’t a shortage of top quality attacking players who could come in.

Kane makes sense as the priority, but one imagines Spurs will be difficult to negotiate with, as they won’t want to let their star player and a legendary figure in their history join a rival.

Still, the England international’s incredible record at this level surely makes him perfect to give United more of a goal threat up front, and to take the pressure off Marcus Rashford to be the team’s main man in attack.

Ramos and Ferguson look like two exciting young talents who have impressed of late, while Osimhen and Kolo Muani are both in fine form and entering what should be their prime years.