Video: Harry Kane defies Jordan Pickford’s mind games to fire Tottenham in front vs Everton

Harry Kane has put Tottenham ahead in their clash with Everton at Goodison Park from the penalty spot.

The game was a fairly even affair up until the hour mark and that is when Abdoulaye Doucoure was sent off for striking Kane in the face. 10 minutes later, Tottenham found themselves in front after the Spurs superstar converted a penalty kick.

The striker defied the mind games of his England teammate Jordan Pickford, who pointed to the side he was going to dive, only for the 29-year-old to put the ball in the opposite corner.

The goal was Kane’s 22nd of the season.

Clinical from Harry Kane! ? pic.twitter.com/swTifLZ5td — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 3, 2023